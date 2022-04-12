Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist Claims Israel Daily Threatening to Bomb Iran, Justifying Weapons Program

A top Iranian nuclear scientist falsely claimed that Israel has threatened to use a nuclear weapon against Iran and that Iran’s nuclear program is essential to establish deterrence and force the world to accede to its demands.

According to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Dr. Mahmoud-Reza Aghamiri, the head of the Nuclear Engineering Department at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, said in an April 9 lecture, “Not a day passes — when I say this, it means that it may have happened or is happening this morning — without Israel saying that if needed, it will use a nuclear bomb against Iran.”

Israel has never made such a threat.

Aghamiri claimed Iran needs a nuclear weapon to counter such threats. “Even in the case of Ukraine, you saw that Russia threatened that if it could not reach an agreement under certain conditions, the option of a nuclear bomb exists — Putin has the [nuclear] suitcase, and [Russia] would use this option,” he said. “What does this mean?”

Answering his own question, Aghamiri continued, “It means that something might happen in the world, and unless you have the required protection, you might become the victim. So, this is a constant threat against any country that cannot defend itself.”

“Today, you have the deterrence capability,” he said of Iran. “What does this mean? It means you can raise your uranium enrichment level to 90% within a very short period of time.”

Accordingly, he said, Iran could force the world to give in to its demands.

“If our nuclear capability was at the level of 1997-1998, who would bother to negotiate with you?” he asked. “It is natural to have the power, the might, and the capabilities that would make your enemy succumb to your demands in the negotiations.”

“In order to defend this right, Iran had to resist, fight, and stand up for itself, in order to defend the rights of future generations,” Aghamiri insisted. “On the nuclear issue, we must insist on our position and be steadfast.”