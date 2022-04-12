Tuesday, April 12th | 11 Nisan 5782

April 12, 2022 7:57 am
0

‘We Won’t Let Them Win,’ Says Israeli Premier at Site of Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. Menahem Kahana

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai on Monday night visited the Ilka Bar in Tel Aviv, the site of the deadly terror attack on Thursday.

The pub opened its doors on Monday for the first time since the attack, which left three Israeli civilians dead and 14 others wounded.

“I came here tonight to strengthen the owners [of the bar] and the residents here,” said Bennett. “We won’t allow them, our enemies, to stop us from living. We won’t let them defeat us. We are getting back to our lives and at the same time taking the fight to their homes, their bases, their resources, and God willing, we will win,” he added.

Barlev visited the bar together with Israeli Consul General in New York Assaf Zamir and his wife Maya Wertheimer.

“Alongside the terrible pain from the loss of life, on this night in this packed pub, our great strength is evident, the way we look ahead, the knowledge that if we are hit, we won’t break,” said Barlev.

Ra’ad Hazam, the Palestinian terrorist, was killed in a gunfight with security forces early on Friday morning, April 8.

According to a Kan 11 News report, he was planning a second attack on Passover eve.

