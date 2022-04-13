Thursday, April 14th | 13 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Celebrities Gather to Discuss Antisemitism and Jewish Identity in YouTube Special

London Exhibit Spotlights Nazi Holocaust Photos Alongside Perspective of Victims

‘There Is a Big Need for Us Here:’ As Passover Approaches, Jewish Aid Worker Reflects on War in Ukraine

Hebron and Jerusalem

News Outlets Turn Blind Eye as Antisemitic Incidents Skyrocket in New York City

Don’t Let Your Seder Be a Bore

Media Spotlight on Religious Freedom in Israel Doesn’t Extend to PA’s Jailing of Christian Pastor

Is ‘Never Again’ an Empty Promise?

US Preps New Effort to Crack Down on Russian Sanctions Evasion

Israeli Counter-Terror Operation Continues With Arrests, Clashes

April 13, 2022 10:25 am
0

Fact Check: All the Times PA Envoy Husam Zomlot Lied on CNN (VIDEO)

avatar by Akiva Van Koningsveld

Opinion

Israeli police forensics experts work at the scene of an attack in which people were killed by a gunman on a main street in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 29, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Nir Elias

Amid a terror wave that has taken the lives of 14 Israelis, the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s envoy to the UK — Husam Zomlot  — appeared on CNN to discuss imposing sanctions on the Jewish state.

Zomlot has previously been accused of denying the Holocaust, defending the PA’s policy of paying salaries to terrorists, and making light of rocket attacks targeting Israeli civilians.

Yet Zomlot, who also serves as an advisor to PA chief Mahmoud Abbas, was given a platform by CNN host Becky Anderson to spread his lies.

HonestReporting fact-checked some of his claims:

 

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.