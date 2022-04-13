Fact Check: All the Times PA Envoy Husam Zomlot Lied on CNN (VIDEO)

Amid a terror wave that has taken the lives of 14 Israelis, the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s envoy to the UK — Husam Zomlot — appeared on CNN to discuss imposing sanctions on the Jewish state.

Zomlot has previously been accused of denying the Holocaust, defending the PA’s policy of paying salaries to terrorists, and making light of rocket attacks targeting Israeli civilians.

Yet Zomlot, who also serves as an advisor to PA chief Mahmoud Abbas, was given a platform by CNN host Becky Anderson to spread his lies.

HonestReporting fact-checked some of his claims:

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.