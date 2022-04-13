Thursday, April 14th | 13 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Gives Ukraine $800 Million More in Military Aid, Adds Heavy Weapons

Two Tennessee Measures Target Israel Boycotts, Antisemitism in Classroom

Israel’s Military Thwarts Attack Planned for Passover

New York Times Bias Shows as Paper Smears Brooklyn Jews as Racist Profiteers

Funding for ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ Speaker Draws Concern From Jewish Students at ASU, Duke

Israel Commences Engineering Work to Repair Holes Along West Bank Security Barrier Amid Terror Wave

Gilbert Gottfried, Jewish Comedian and Actor With ‘Iconic Voice,’ Dies at 67

New York Subway Shooting Suspect Arrested on Mass Transit Violence Charge

Turkish FM: Palestinian Issue Could Affect ‘Sustainable’ Relations With Israel

US Sets Up New Mideast Naval Task Force Amid Strained Gulf Ties

April 13, 2022 8:37 am
0

Israel’s Top Cop Condemns Call by Joint List Chief for Arab Israelis to Quit Security Forces

avatar by JNS.org

Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai. Photo: Israel Police via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai on Tuesday condemned Joint List chief Ayman Odeh’s call the previous day for Arab Israelis to quit the country’s security forces.

Speaking during a ceremony for outstanding units in the Israel Police at the National Police Academy in Beit Shemesh, Shabtai paid tribute to the 2,120 Druze officers, 1,232 Muslim officers and 745 Christian officers in the Israel Police, praising their decision “to take part in safeguarding the security of the state.”

His comments were made available by the police spokesperson’s office.

“I as commissioner and we as police do not tend to respond to statements by public officials, but I will not allow for the defamation of Arab police officers, our brothers in arms,” said Shabtai.

Related coverage

April 13, 2022 4:35 pm
0

Israel’s Military Thwarts Attack Planned for Passover

i24 News – Israel's military reportedly thwarted a major attack planned for the eve of Passover that was set to...

“The police under my command will be like a fortified wall against anyone who seeks to harm them or undermine their Israeli identity, and the duty they took on themselves with great bravery,” he stated.

“Not only do these comments not deter us, and they have no place in the discussion, but they also strengthen the process we seek to advance, which is the enlargement of the number of Arabs serving in the police, particularly Muslims,” said Shabtai.

“From here, and in the name of the entire Israel Police and the nation of Israel, I send you an embrace of support, of back-up and of esteem for your actions,” he added. “We stand behind you, and you will never be alone.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.