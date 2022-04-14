Jewish A Cappella Group Six13 Releases Billy Joel-Inspired Passover Parody

JNS.org – The Jewish a cappella group Six13 created a mash-up of classic tunes from Jewish musician Billy Joel for their new Passover song, aptly titled “A Billy Joel Passover.”

The music video for the track begins with the group’s rendition of Joel’s “Piano Man,” which they turned into “Pharaoh Man.”

Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” was converted into “God Set a Bush on Fire” and “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” was morphed into “Scenes from a Seder Night.” Joel’s popular song “Movin’ Out” is also included in the parody to help describe the story of the Jewish exodus from Egypt.

The video is shot around New York, which is the singer and Six13’s hometown, including in the subway and outside Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan.