April 15, 2022 7:10 am
Israel: Chief Rabbi Calls for End to Violence at Temple Mount

Palestinians walk at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City May 21, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24News – The chief rabbi of Jerusalem’s Western Wall on Friday reiterated a ban on Jews performing sacrifices on the Temple Mount in the Old City, following the arrest of several people who planned to sacrifice a goat at the holy site.

“Bringing a sacrifice to the Temple Mount is contrary to the decision of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel,” Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz said.

His statement came a day after six members of the Returning to the Mount Jewish extremist group planned to hold a ritual slaughter on the Temple Mount ahead of Passover.

The group announced on Facebook it would offer a cash prize to anyone who sacrificed a lamb on the holy site or got arrested attempting to do so.

Hamas – Gaza’s governing body – responded: “We stress that this represents a dangerous escalation that crosses all red lines, as it is a direct assault on the belief and feelings of our people and our nation during this holy month,” referring to Ramadan.

As in previous years, Israeli authorities vowed to prevent any attempt to perform such a ritual on the compound, which is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, holy to the Muslim faith.

Mr. Rabinovitch further implored Muslim religious leaders to call for an immediate end to violent clashes on the Temple Mount.

On Friday morning, over 150 people were wounded in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police.

