Israeli Wounded in Suspected Terrorist Stabbing in Haifa

i24 News – A 15-year-old Arab Israeli girl stabbed on Friday a Jewish Israeli man in an incident police say represents a suspected terrorist stabbing attack.

The attack took place in the northern city of Haifa. The man, 47, sustained moderate wounds and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers who arrived at the scene arrested the suspected attacker, a resident of Haifa.

Police said in a statement that the girl’s father called police earlier in the day to warn them that his daughter said she intended to perpetrate an attack in Jerusalem.

Israel in heightened security alert due to a wave of Palestinian and Arab terror that saw total of 14 people killed in attacks since March 22.