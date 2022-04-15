Friday, April 15th | 14 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Says Fighting Rages Around Mariupol Steel Plant, Port

University of British Columbia Rejects BDS Movement, Urges ‘Respectful’ Discourse on Mideast

Liev Schreiber to Star in Series on Dutch Woman Who Sheltered Anne Frank’s Family During Holocaust

Israeli Para-Athlete, Terror Attack Survivor to Light Torch at Israeli Independence Day Ceremony

Palestinian Factions Urge Escalation of Attacks on Israel Following Friday Prayer Riot on Temple Mount

Arthur Szyk’s Haggadah and the Jews of Lviv

A Rabbi, Priest and Minister Walk Into a Bar — and It’s No Joke

UN Official Takes a Final, Parting Shot at Israel

Why Is the Palestinian Authority Hiding Its Finances From the World?

YouTube Removes BBC Contributor’s Video Praising Palestinian Terror; British Broadcaster Still Promoting Violence Against Israel

April 15, 2022 9:02 am
0

Israeli Wounded in Suspected Terrorist Stabbing in Haifa

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Border Police officers stand by a main road, in downtown Jerusalem, Sept. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – A 15-year-old Arab Israeli girl stabbed on Friday a Jewish Israeli man in an incident police say represents a suspected terrorist stabbing attack.

The attack took place in the northern city of Haifa. The man, 47, sustained moderate wounds and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers who arrived at the scene arrested the suspected attacker, a resident of Haifa.

Police said in a statement that the girl’s father called police earlier in the day to warn them that his daughter said she intended to perpetrate an attack in Jerusalem.

Israel in heightened security alert due to a wave of Palestinian and Arab terror that saw total of 14 people killed in attacks since March 22.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.