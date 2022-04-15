Friday, April 15th | 14 Nisan 5782

April 15, 2022 6:40 am
Palestinians Clash With Israeli Police at Temple Mount

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian protestors clash with Israeli security forces at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – More than 150 people were wounded on Friday in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Israeli police said that before dawn “dozens of masked men” marched into al-Aqsa chanting and setting off fireworks before crowds hurled stones towards the Western Wall – considered the holiest site where Jews can pray.

A Palestinian Red Crescent official said 117 people were rushed to hospitals and “dozens of other injuries” were treated at the scene. Israeli police said three officers were hurt.

According to the Israel Police, the Palestinian demonstrators also waved flags of the Palestinian Authority and Gaza’s governing body Hamas.

April 15, 2022 1:43 pm
Israeli Para-Athlete, Terror Attack Survivor Will Light Torch at Israeli Independence Day Ceremony

Israeli para-athlete Asael Shabo, who survived a 2002 terrorist attack that killed members of his family, will light one of...

The latest clashes come after three tense weeks of deadly violence in Israel and the West Bank, and as the Jewish festival of Passover and Christian Easter overlap with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The day prior, Israel’s army announced that crossing points with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be closed during the first day of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which was also the second Friday of the Muslim holy month Ramadan.

The shutdown will start on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 4:00 PM, and will last until Saturday, April 16 at midnight.

Palestinians are allowed to attend Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque but must return to the West Bank by the time the general closure begins.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that Israeli authorities did not enter the mosque.

“Masked men hurl stones and set off fireworks, desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it said. “Contrary to FAKE reports, police forces DID NOT enter the mosque.”

