Father of Teen Who Stabbed Man in Haifa Tells Police She ‘Wanted to Hurt Jews’

JNS.org – A 15-year-old Arab Israeli teenager who attacked a Haifa man on Friday, wounding him moderately, wanted to “hurt Jews,” her father told the police.

The victim, 47, said on Saturday that he had left his house to purchase something and was walking through a city park, enjoying the pleasant spring weather, when he sustained a sudden blow to the head.

“I didn’t understand what it was, then I saw it was a big rock. I turned around and saw a girl standing there, with a keffiyeh wrapped around her face, holding a knife,” the man said.

“She came up to me and I fell on my back. She shouted something in Arabic, and I recognized the word ‘Palestine.’ While I was still on the ground, I started to fight her off by kicking, which is why I have a wound on my leg. I started to cry for help. Two Arab guys arrived and talked to her, and tried to stop her,” he said.

