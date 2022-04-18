Monday, April 18th | 17 Nisan 5782

April 18, 2022 7:49 am
ISIS Calls on Supporters in Israel to Launch New Terror Attacks

avatar by i24 News

Israeli border police secure the area at the scene of an attack in which people were killed by gunmen on a main street in Hadera, Israel, March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – The Islamic State (IS) group on Sunday urged its supporters in Israel to launch new terrorist attacks.

The jihadist organization’s spokesman called for a “global offensive” in retaliation for the death of its leader killed during a US special forces operation in Syria last February.

Since March 22, Israel has been hit by four attacks, the first two carried out by Israeli Arabs linked to the Islamic State, and in which the three terrorists were killed during the attacks.

“We announce, relying on God, a blessed campaign to take revenge” for the death of the leader of the IS, Abu Omar al-Muhajir said in an audio statement broadcast Sunday on Telegram attributed to the group.

April 18, 2022 2:43 pm
He hailed “those who fought and were killed for Allah and religion,” denouncing the “secular terrorists” of Fatah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad who fight for land and homeland.

Al-Muhajir also called on all Muslims in the Arab world to oppose all leaders who have relations with Israel, arguing that Jerusalem can only “be liberated from the Jews by the return of the caliphate.”

“Modern Muslim politicians trying to liberate Jerusalem are nothing more than puppets in the hands of Israel and the West,” he said.

IS also called on its supporters to resume their attacks in Europe by seizing the “opportunity” of the “crusader fight,” referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

