Monday, April 18th | 18 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Says Civilians Killed in Lviv and in New Russian Push in East

Utah Governor Signs Resolution Condemning Antisemitism

Second Israeli Astronaut at First Passover Seder in Space: ‘No Dream Is Beyond Reach’

Neo-Nazi Provocateurs Target Historically Jewish Neighborhood in Pittsburgh During Passover Flyer Campaign

Jewish Shakespeare Scholar Wrongly Fired, National Academic Group Finds

Israel Downs Gaza Rocket, Admonishes Jordan as Jerusalem Tensions Simmer

Swastika Drawn on Australian Soccer Field Remains for Weeks, Sparks Outcry From Grandson of Holocaust Survivor

PA President Abbas Expresses Support for Putin Over Ukraine Invasion as Russia Slams Israeli ‘Illegal Occupation’

Coachella Festivalgoers Get Passover Seder Experience With ‘Matzahchella’ Led by Rapper Kosha Dillz

Israel Security Forces Arrest 11 Terror Suspects Amid Clashes With Palestinian Rioters, Jerusalem Unrest

April 18, 2022 7:58 am
0

Israel Takes Home Four Medals in Mathematics Competition

avatar by JNS.org

The logo of the 2022 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad. Photo: 2022 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad.

JNS.org – Each member of the Israeli delegation competing in the 2022 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) in Hungary took home a medal while overall, the team came in ninth place in the competition.

The Olympiad, open to female high school students, took place from April 6-12. It concluded on Tuesday with Israel’s team captain Nogah Friedman winning the gold medal and ranking third in the world. The team’s other members—Noga Labin, Ya’ara Shulman and Tamar Pe’er—all won bronze medals.

This is the seventh year that Israel has participated in the EGMO, which began in 2012. A total of 222 contestants from 56 countries participated in this year’s competition, where high schoolers are tested on algebra, combinatorics, geometry and number theory.

Israel’s Minister of Education Yifat Shasha-Biton congratulated the Israeli delegation on its success.

She declared the team a source of pride to Israel and its education system: “This unprecedented achievement you have reached is inspiring, and I hope it will bring in many more students who will want to follow the same path.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.