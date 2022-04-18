Israel Takes Home Four Medals in Mathematics Competition

JNS.org – Each member of the Israeli delegation competing in the 2022 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) in Hungary took home a medal while overall, the team came in ninth place in the competition.

The Olympiad, open to female high school students, took place from April 6-12. It concluded on Tuesday with Israel’s team captain Nogah Friedman winning the gold medal and ranking third in the world. The team’s other members—Noga Labin, Ya’ara Shulman and Tamar Pe’er—all won bronze medals.

This is the seventh year that Israel has participated in the EGMO, which began in 2012. A total of 222 contestants from 56 countries participated in this year’s competition, where high schoolers are tested on algebra, combinatorics, geometry and number theory.

Israel’s Minister of Education Yifat Shasha-Biton congratulated the Israeli delegation on its success.

She declared the team a source of pride to Israel and its education system: “This unprecedented achievement you have reached is inspiring, and I hope it will bring in many more students who will want to follow the same path.”