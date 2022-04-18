Monday, April 18th | 17 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Says Civilians Killed in Lviv and in New Russian Push in East

Utah Governor Signs Resolution Condemning Antisemitism

Second Israeli Astronaut at First Passover Seder in Space: ‘No Dream Is Beyond Reach’

Neo-Nazi Provocateurs Target Historically Jewish Neighborhood in Pittsburgh During Passover Flyer Campaign

Jewish Shakespeare Scholar Wrongly Fired, National Academic Group Finds

Israel Downs Gaza Rocket, Admonishes Jordan as Jerusalem Tensions Simmer

Swastika Drawn on Australian Soccer Field Remains for Weeks, Sparks Outcry From Grandson of Holocaust Survivor

PA President Abbas Expresses Support for Putin Over Ukraine Invasion as Russia Slams Israeli ‘Illegal Occupation’

Coachella Festivalgoers Get Passover Seder Experience With ‘Matzahchella’ Led by Rapper Kosha Dillz

Israel Security Forces Arrest 11 Terror Suspects Amid Clashes With Palestinian Rioters, Jerusalem Unrest

April 18, 2022 8:22 am
0

Passover in UAE: 1,000 People Take Part in History-Making Seder

avatar by JNS.org

Rabbi to the UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman helping to prepare matzah. Photo: Jewish UAE/Shneor Shif.

JNS.org – More than a thousand people gathered in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on April 15 to celebrate the Passover seder, the largest one to ever take place in the UAE.

“Our community continues to grow and prosper here in the UAE, coupled with the renewed flow of Israelis and Jews from all over the world to Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” said Rabbi to the UAE Levi Duchman.

“The warm welcome our community has received from the local leadership is a true testament to coexistence and tolerance. How striking it is to be able to celebrate Passover, the Festival of Freedom, here in the Emirates together,” he added.

The seder, which was attended by ambassadors, government officials and community members, was conducted in several languages, including Hebrew, English, French and Russian.

Related coverage

April 18, 2022 8:17 am
0

Hamas: ‘Southern Lebanon Front’ Will Join Any New Conflict With Israel

JNS.org - A senior Hamas source has warned that should a new conflict erupt between it and Israel, “a front...

The chief rabbis of Israel sent filmed greetings to Duchman and the Emirati Jewish community.

Duchman first arrived in the Emirates in 2014 and established an organization “Jewish UAE,” through which he founded places of worship and Jewish education.

Since the Abraham Accords, the 2020 agreement between Israel and several Muslim states, Jewish UAE has received thousands of requests from Jews asking for assistance and information on matters regarding Jewish life in the Emirates, according to a press statement announcing the seder.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.