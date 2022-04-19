Israel Won’t Tolerate Calls Supporting Violence in Jerusalem, Lapid Tells Blinken

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Tuesday that Israel will not accept statements encouraging the uptick in violence in Jerusalem in recent days, calling instead for international support to return calm to the city.

During a phone conversation with US Secretary Antony Blinken, Lapid spoke about Israel’s efforts to allow freedom of worship to all followers of Judaism, Islam and Christianity in Jerusalem.

Lapid emphasized “Israel’s responsible and measured efforts in the face of riots by hundreds of Islamic extremists on the Temple Mount, as well as falsehoods and disinformation spread by extremists which are fanning the flames of violence instead of bringing about calm,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

The conversation between the two top diplomats comes amid heightened tensions with Palestinians and violent riots around Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque compound and in the West Bank during the holy month of Ramadan, and as Israel has stepped up its counterterror operations following a recent wave of deadly attacks.

Jordan’s King Abdullah this week warned that Israel’s Al Aqsa policy “seriously undermines” prospects for peace with the Palestinians, while its Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh uttered support for stone-throwing by Palestinians around the Temple Mount.

Blinken spoke with his Israeli counterpart following a “productive call” with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Hsafadi on Monday discussing increased tensions and recent violence in Israel and the West Bank, including around the Temple Mount.

The two spoke about “the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence by refraining from actions and rhetoric that further escalate tensions,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Blinken “emphasized the importance of upholding the historic status quo at the Temple Mount, and appreciation for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s special role as custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas warned Blinken in a call Tuesday that continued Israeli counterterrorism operations conducted in Palestinian cities and villages would lead to “dire and unbearable consequences,” according to an account the official Palestinian Wafa news agency .

The US efforts to prevent further escalation followed a strike by IDF fighter jets on Tuesday morning on a weapons manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, in response to a rocket fired from the enclave following the clashes in Jerusalem.

The airstrikes against the weapons site, located near the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis, were carried out following Monday night’s rocket fire from the Hamas-controlled territory into southern Israel — the first such attack in months.

“The IDF holds the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all terror activity emanating from the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

Monday night’s rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System, the IDF said.

On Sunday, Hamas said it holds Israel “responsible for the repercussions of attacking the Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, (…), which provokes the feelings of Palestinian people, Arabs, and Muslims around the world.” The terror group warned that Palestinians are committed to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque “at all costs.”