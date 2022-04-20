Wednesday, April 20th | 19 Nisan 5782

April 20, 2022 9:04 am
0

Bennett Bars MK Ben Gvir From Attending Jerusalem March

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Youths wave Israeli flags during a parade marking Jerusalem Day amid Israeli-Palestinian tension as they march along the walls surrounding Jerusalem’s Old City, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett demanded far-right parliament member Itamar Ben Gvir not visit Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City as part of a march planned for Wednesday.

The country’s police rejected plans for the march on Tuesday as it was submitted “with short notice,” but right-wing activists have decided to move forward with it.

“I have no intention of letting puny politics endanger lives,” Bennett said. “I will not allow Ben Gvir’s political provocation to endanger the lives of Israel’s soldiers and Israel Police officers.”

The decision to bar Ben-Gvir was based on recommendations from Israel’s internal security service (Shin Bet) and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev.

“After he abandoned police and citizens, [Bennett] has turned into a dictator who harms the freedom of movement of Knesset members,” Ben Gvir said, according to The Times of Israel.  “If there is no agreed framework [for the march] and [no] compromise between the police and organizers, I intend to go to Damascus Gate, without asking Bennett, Bar-Lev, the Shura Council or Hamas.”

The planned march arrives amid a period of heightened tensions between Israel and Palestinian factions after a series of clashes at the Temple Mount and rocket fire from Gaza on Monday.

