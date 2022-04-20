Thursday, April 21st | 20 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rocket Sirens Sounds in Sderot Area of Southern Israel

Erdogan Says Ties With Israel to Continue Despite Al Aqsa ‘Incidents’

Actor Mark Ruffalo Quotes Notorious Anti-Israel Activist, Blames Israeli ‘Occupation’ for Temple Mount Violence

Israeli Police Stop Nationalist Flag March in Jerusalem

Princeton Student Government Upholds Appeal Over Anti-Israel Referendum

Iranian Olympic Gold Medalist Slams Iran’s Ban on Competitions With Israeli Athletes: ‘We Cannot Tolerate This Anymore’

Jerusalem Nationalist March Underway Despite Warnings

SJP Forum Hypes Palestinian ‘Genocide’ While Advocating for Israel’s Elimination

Palestinian Rioters ‘Desecrating’ Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli Government Alleges Amid Ongoing Tensions in Jerusalem

History Repeating: Media Blame Peaceful Jewish Worshipers for Palestinian Temple Mount Violence

April 20, 2022 11:57 am
0

Jerusalem Nationalist March Underway Despite Warnings

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli activists hold national flags as they march towards Damascus gate in the old city of Jerusalem. Photo: DPA / Picture Alliance via Reuters

i24 News — An Israeli nationalist flag march was taking place in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening despite objections from political leaders and the police refusing to grant a permit.

Police blocked the marchers from entering the Old City through the Damascus Gate, which leads into the Muslim Quarter. They were instead diverted to IDF Square where they tried to break through police cordons, leading to scuffles with police officers.

Some 1,000 people were participating in the march, according to media reports.

Despite being banned from the march, right-wing lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the event, although he was prevented from entering the Old City through the Damascus Gate.

Related coverage

April 20, 2022 5:07 pm
0

Rocket Sirens Sounds in Sderot Area of Southern Israel

i24 News – A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip damaged a home in southern Israel on Wednesday night, in...

The Jerusalem police refused to permit the march after consulting with security agencies.

The march comes amid ongoing tensions in Jerusalem surrounding Palestinian rioters on the Temple Mount and the response by Israeli security forces, which led to a flurry of diplomatic activity.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.