Wednesday, April 20th | 19 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police to Create Emergency Reserve Force Made Up of Former IDF Soldiers

UAE Rabbi Announces Plans to Establish First Jewish Neighborhood in Gulf

Mariupol Deadline Expires as West Promises Ukraine More Arms

US Ambassador to Israel Held Talks With Netanyahu: Report

UAE Reprimands Israel Envoy Over Temple Mount Clashes, Emirati Airline Cancels Independence Day Flyover

Victory for French Far-Right Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Will Mean Ban on Kosher, Halal Slaughter, Party Leader Says

Israel Could Issue Qatar Travel Warning for 2022 World Cup

Turkey’s Erdogan Speaks With Israel’s Herzog Over Jerusalem Unrest

Fresno State University Report Exposes Virulent Antisemitism of Library’s Namesake

Israel Won’t Tolerate Calls Supporting Violence in Jerusalem, Lapid Tells Blinken

April 20, 2022 7:52 am
0

Police to Create Emergency Reserve Force Made Up of Former IDF Soldiers

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli security forces work at the scene of what police said was a suspected car-ramming attack, at the entrance to Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of eastern Jerusalem May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – The Israel Police is advancing a program to recruit former Israel Defense Forces combat soldiers into a new police volunteer reserve force for emergencies, Kan News reported on Monday.

The personnel will be activated by police instead of going to their reserve IDF units during emergencies, according to the plan. The Israel Police’s Operations Branch is preparing the organization to receive the extra personnel, but “the maneuver is currently stuck vis-à-vis the Defense Ministry,” said the report.

Police Commissioner Insp. Gen. Yaakov Shabtai understood the need for a reserves force during “Operation Guardian of the Walls” in May 2021, the report said, when police personnel shortages became painfully clear as it struggled to send sufficient forces to multiple disturbance areas across Arab-Israeli areas.

By being recruited into the police, the combat soldiers will be able to deal with disturbances in Israel, which ordinary police volunteers are forbidden to do.

Related coverage

April 19, 2022 4:13 pm
0

US Ambassador to Israel Held Talks With Netanyahu: Report

i24 News – United States Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides reportedly held informal meetings with the head of Israel's opposition...

On April 3, the Israeli government authorized the allocation of 181 million shekels ($56.5 million) in emergency funding to the Israel Police.

According to a statement, the budget supplement was authorized “in light of the significant challenges that Israel’s police force currently faces and given the operational gaps that have accumulated in recent years.”

The extra funding will help establish a new Border Police Brigade based on reserve forces, along with other personnel and equipment expenses.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.