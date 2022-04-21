Thursday, April 21st | 20 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Putin Claims Victory in Mariupol, US Calls It ‘Disinformation’

Jewish Group Calls for New Steps to Address Antisemitic Harassment at University of Connecticut

Bennett Accuses CNN’s Amanpour of Misleading Viewers in Tense Interview

Israel Says There Is No Change to Status-Quo at Jerusalem Mosque Compound

US Supreme Court Unanimously Sides With Jewish Family Who Owned Pissarro Painting Taken by Nazis

Outcry After Anti-Israel Protest Held at University of Illinois Jewish Center

New York Times Writer Charged as Iranian Agent Is in ‘Ongoing Plea Negotiations’

Iran Rejects US Offers for Tehran to Abandon Avenging Quds Force Chief, Official Says

The Pro-War Proclivities of Harvard’s ‘Anti-Apartheid’ Speakers

Hamas Thanks Moscow for Denouncing Israel, Calls for ‘Central’ Russian Role on Jerusalem Tensions

April 21, 2022 8:54 am
0

Jordan Calls Emergency Regional Meeting Over Tensions in Jerusalem

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinians shout slogans at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, following clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem’s Old City April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Jordan, which administers the Al-Aqsa Mosque, will hold an emergency meeting of a regional committee with the “illegal Israeli policies and measures” in Jerusalem on the agenda.

The committee meeting includes member countries that have recently normalized relations with Israel, including the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco and the Palestinian Authority will also participate in the meeting.

WAFA reports that the purpose of the meeting will be to “discuss the recent Israeli escalation at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and ways to stop it and restore calm.”

Related coverage

April 21, 2022 2:37 pm
0

Bennett Accuses CNN’s Amanpour of Misleading Viewers in Tense Interview

i24 News – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday accused CNN's Christiane Amanpour of not giving viewers a complete...

On Wednesday, a senior Israeli diplomat accused Jordan of playing a “double game” with its responses to recent unrest in Jerusalem, haranguing Israel in public while speaking more reasonably behind closed doors.

“They tell us this is how they keep those who ask Jordan to cut ties with Israel at bay,” the diplomatic official said during a briefing with Israeli journalists.

More than half of Jordan’s population is of Palestinian descent, and its 1994 peace treaty with Israel is highly unpopular, especially during times of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Jordan has taken some actions against Israel in recent days, albeit largely symbolic. Amman summoned the Israeli ambassador to rebuke him after police repeatedly entered the site of the hotspot Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent days to quell Palestinian rioters.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.