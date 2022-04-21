Thursday, April 21st | 20 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Supreme Court Unanimously Sides With Jewish Family Who Owned Pissarro Painting Taken by Nazis

Outcry After Anti-Israel Protest Held at University of Illinois Jewish Center

New York Times Writer Charged as Iranian Agent Is in ‘Ongoing Plea Negotiations’

Iran Rejects US Offers for Tehran to Abandon Avenging Quds Force Chief, Official Says

The Pro-War Proclivities of Harvard’s ‘Anti-Apartheid’ Speakers

Hamas Thanks Moscow for Denouncing Israel, Calls for ‘Central’ Russian Role on Jerusalem Tensions

Media Obfuscates Palestinian Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Noura Erakat Unleashed: ‘Zionism Is a Bedfellow of Nazism’

Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles Announces Packed Lineup of Premieres

Will the EU Stand Steadfast Against PA Hate and Terrorism?

April 21, 2022 8:03 am
0

Second Priestly Blessing at Kotel Sees Low Turnout as Tensions Remain High

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Worshipers pray in distance from each other at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, amid coronavirus restrictions, March 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – The second Priestly Blessing at the Western Wall, held Wednesday morning, saw only a few thousand attendees amid high tensions in the Old City.

In previous years, the upper plaza of the Western Wall used to be full, but on Wednesday saw only a handful of visitors. However, the plaza immediately next to the holy site was crowded.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed at the site and on the Temple Mount in an attempt to head off any ethno-religious attacks or attempts to harass the worshippers.

The relatively low attendance appears to be the result of the violent clashes that have overtaken the Old City of Jerusalem in the past few weeks. Still, Tuesday evening saw an increased number of visitors to the Western Wall, and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said, “We expect there to be more participants in the Priestly Blessing, in the hope that things will stay quiet.”

This year, partly because of the fraught security situation resulting from the concurrent Passover, Ramadan, and Easter holidays and partly because of remaining concerns about COVID, a decision was taken to hold the Priestly Blessing twice during Passover. The first event took place on Monday, without incident.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.