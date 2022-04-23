Saturday, April 23rd | 23 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Police on High Alert Over Possible Unrest in Arab Towns

Israel Closes Gaza Crossing After Rocket Attacks

Iran Says Talks with Regional Rival Saudi Arabia Resumed in Baghdad

Easter Chants Echo in Ancient Cistern Near Birthplace of Christianity

Israel Is ‘Preserving the Status Quo’ at Jerusalem’s Holy Site

Turkish Philanthropist Kavala Gives Final Defense in Protest Trial

Aid Groups Push to Feed Yemen’s Hungry Millions During Ramadan Ceasefire

Russian General Says Moscow Aims to Capture Southern Ukraine

Israel’s Lapid Meets with US Officials Over Jerusalem Tensions

Renewed Clashes at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount

April 23, 2022 11:15 am
0

Israeli Police on High Alert Over Possible Unrest in Arab Towns

avatar by i24 News

Palestinians walk at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City May 21, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Israel Police is preparing for possible unrest in Arab-Israeli communities as violence continues to surge at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound.

According to Kan public broadcaster, police are gearing up for tensions surrounding the holy site – the al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims – to potentially spread to mixed Arab-Israeli towns.

Israel’s Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered reserve Border Police officers to be put on alert for immediate call-up over such concerns, Channel 12 News reported.

There have reportedly been limited clashes in the Arab-Israeli cities over the past week, apparently in solidarity with the Palestinians arrested during the unrest in Jerusalem.

On Friday, dozens in Umm al-Fahm were seen chanting in support of Hamas – Gaza’s governing terror group – and of those who clashed with Israeli authorities at the Temple Mount, according to The Times of Israel.

Police said in a statement that four minors were detained over rioting in the northern Arab community.

“The riots included attempts to block the entrance to the city, firing fireworks, throwing stones at the forces, and burning tires in the middle of the road.”

Violence broke out on Friday at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli authorities following Ramadan prayers. When calm was eventually restored, at least 100,000 Palestinians attended evening prayers.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 57 Palestinians were wounded amid the clashing.

The day before, Hamas called on Palestinians to mobilize at the holy site, praising protestors for repelling “incursions of the occupation and its settlers with courage and pride.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.