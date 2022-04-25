Wednesday, April 27th | 26 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Blackmail With Plan to Halt Gas to Poland

Senior Israeli Commander Says Palestinians Behind Lebanon Rocket

Following Antisemitic Incitement at Pro-Palestinian Rally, Berlin Politicians Urge Tougher Police Crackdown

Israel Embarks on Nationwide Polio Vaccination Drive Amid Concern of Wider Outbreak

March of the Living Invites Family of Victims of Antisemitic Attacks in Pittsburgh, Mumbai, Toulouse

Georgetown Urged to Take Stand Against ‘Disgraceful’ Law School Event Featuring ‘Antisemitic’ Speaker

Bennett’s Family Received Death Threat Letter With Bullet

Universities Should Exercise Moral Leadership to Address SJP Antisemitism

New York Rally Features Transparent Support for Terrorism

Actor Ben Foster on Body Transformation for Holocaust Biopic, Having Nightmares About Nazi Concentration Camp

April 25, 2022 3:52 pm
0

Cheering Macron Victory, French Jewish Leader Remains Alarmed at Showing of ‘Populist Threat’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election in the 2022 French presidential election, wave French and European Union flags as they react after early results in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, at the Champs de Mars in Paris, France April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French Jewish leaders reacted with relief on Monday at French President Emmanuel Macron’s electoral victory over challenger Marine Le Pen, while expressing worry at the support garnered by the far-right candidate in Sunday’s ballot.

In the second round of the French presidential election, the incumbent Macron defeated Le Pen with 58% of the vote — well below the 66% he earned when the two previously faced off in 2017.

Crif, the umbrella organization representing the French Jewish community, had vociferously campaigned against Le Pen and her National Rally (RN) party, which it cast as “contrary to the republican values carried by the Jews of France.”

On Monday, Crif president Francis Kalifat told a Radio J broadcast that the election results provoked a “double reaction” the morning after.

Related coverage

April 26, 2022 4:43 pm
0

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Blackmail With Plan to Halt Gas to Poland

Kyiv accused Russia of blackmailing Europe by cutting off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as the crisis in Ukraine...

“First of all a reaction of relief, because the National Rally has remained just at the gates of power, and this is good for our country. But it is also good for the Jewish community and for the French Jews, because we knew the program of Marine Le Pen,” Kalifat asserted.

“And it is also a concern, a triple concern. First, because the [RN], certainly, is at the doors of the Élysée [Palace], but with a very high score. A score that is, after all, historic,” Kalifat continued. The RN — previously the neo-fascist National Front (FN), led by Le Pen’s estranged father, Jean-Marie — has achieved new mainstream success under the leadership of Marine, who took 41% of Sunday’s vote.

Another worry, Kalifat said, was voter apathy signaled by a 28% abstention rate, the highest figure in 50 years.

“And then the third concern is to see that the populists in our country represent not far from 60% of the total electorate, and I believe that this is a genuine concern,” he continued.

In the first round of voting on April 10, Macron scored shy of 28% of the vote, with Le Pen’s 23% narrowly followed by the extreme-left Jean-Luc Melenchon at 22%. Éric Zemmour, Le Pen’s rival on the far right, was supported by another 7% of voters.

“We will have to find a way to reduce this populist threat, whether it is from the extreme right or the extreme left, which has been present in our country for many years, almost constantly,” Kalifat continued on Monday. “The triumph was modest and the defeat was triumphant.”

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, similarly congratulated Macron on his re-election but noted, “the fact that more than 40% voted for a far-right candidate is troubling.”

Upcoming French parliamentary elections on June 12 and 19 will present another test for Macron, whose presidential powers will be limited if his own centrist party does not triumph.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.