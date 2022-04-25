Tuesday, April 26th | 26 Nisan 5782

April 25, 2022 3:30 pm
Israel Reopens Gaza Crossing After Calm Returns to Border

avatar by i24 News

A Palestinian man stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export, at Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

i24 News – Israel will re-open its only crossing from Gaza for workers two days after closing it, the Israeli defense ministry said Monday, following a lull in rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

“Following a security assessment, it has been decided … that as of tomorrow … laborers and merchants will again be permitted to enter Israel from Gaza through the Erez Crossing,” said COGAT, a unit of Israel’s Defense Ministry responsible for Palestinian civil affairs.

The crossing is used by 12,000 Palestinians with permits to enter Israel for work.

“Opening the crossing for merchants and laborers and the other civilian measures applied to the Gaza Strip are conditioned on the continued preservation of a stable security situation in the area,” COGAT said.

On Saturday, COGAT announced it was closing Erez after militants in Gaza fired projectiles at Israel for four consecutive days, amid a second weekend of heavy clashes at Jerusalem’s flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

No rockets have been fired from Gaza since Saturday morning.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, a projectile was fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the Israeli army said. Nobody claimed responsibility for that fire and Israel’s military responded by firing artillery rounds into Lebanon.

