Monday, April 25th | 25 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli High School Team Takes Second Place in Prestigious Robotics Competition

Gantz Lauds Abraham Accords at Iftar Meal With Envoys

Cheering Macron Victory, French Jewish Leader Remains Alarmed at Showing of ‘Populist Threat’

Temple Mount Violence Sparked by ‘Palestinian Terror Groups,’ Israel Tells UN Security Council

Israel Reopens Gaza Crossing After Calm Returns to Border

Don’t Believe the Lies: Zionism Is a Movement of Peace

Rapper 50 Cent to Perform in Israel This Summer

Jordan’s King Agreed With Biden on Need to Defuse Jerusalem Tension: State Media

Israeli Security Forces Thwart Bomb Plot by Palestinian Islamic Jihad Terror Cell

Holocaust Inversion: Unmasking the False Comparisons of Palestinians to the Holocaust

April 25, 2022 6:52 am
0

Israeli Troops Seize $1.2 Million Drug Shipment on Egyptian Border

avatar by JNS.org

The Taba Border Crossing between Israel and Egypt. Photo: NYC2TLV via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli security forces on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics into Israel from Egypt, seizing 200 kilograms of drugs worth an estimated 4 million shekels ($1.2 million), the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

IDF spotters had observed “a number of suspects” attempting to move the narcotics across the border into Israeli territory, and alerted a force to the area, the statement said. The drugs were transferred to the Israel Police, the IDF said.

The operation was the latest example of “ongoing efforts by the IDF and Israeli security forces to thwart drug smuggling attempts along the Egyptian border,” the military said.

Once largely the domain of police, the IDF has increasingly become involved in such incidents in recent years, due to concern that should drug smugglers prove an ability to reliably infiltrate the border, terrorists would be quick to follow.

The IDF is also active in thwarting drug smuggling attempts from Lebanon. On March 20, the IDF announced that, together with police and other forces, two Arab Israeli operatives suspected of smuggling and membership in Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure were apprehended.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.