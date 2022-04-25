Rapper 50 Cent to Perform in Israel This Summer

i24 News – Fresh off his surprise Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, American rapper 50 Cent is heading to the Holy Land this summer, it was announced on Monday.

Curtis James Jackson III will be in Tel Aviv on July 4 for one show at Menora Mivtachim Arena, with tickets starting at over $100.

The Tel Aviv show is part of his world tour that opens this June 10 in London.

50 Cent last performed in Israel in 2006.

The summer concert season promises to be a big one in Israel after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic limiting international travel and big events.

American pop rock band Maroon 5 will perform at Tel Aviv’s HaYarkon Park on May 9 and 10. Also, English rock band Deep Purple is scheduled to perform on May 22 at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena and the following night at the Payis Arena in Jerusalem.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will perform at HaYarkon Park on October 13, despite calls by the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas to cancel the concert and to boycott the Jewish state for its “crimes against the Palestinian people.”