Wednesday, April 27th | 26 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Blackmail With Plan to Halt Gas to Poland

Senior Israeli Commander Says Palestinians Behind Lebanon Rocket

Following Antisemitic Incitement at Pro-Palestinian Rally, Berlin Politicians Urge Tougher Police Crackdown

Israel Embarks on Nationwide Polio Vaccination Drive Amid Concern of Wider Outbreak

March of the Living Invites Family of Victims of Antisemitic Attacks in Pittsburgh, Mumbai, Toulouse

Georgetown Urged to Take Stand Against ‘Disgraceful’ Law School Event Featuring ‘Antisemitic’ Speaker

Bennett’s Family Received Death Threat Letter With Bullet

Universities Should Exercise Moral Leadership to Address SJP Antisemitism

New York Rally Features Transparent Support for Terrorism

Actor Ben Foster on Body Transformation for Holocaust Biopic, Having Nightmares About Nazi Concentration Camp

April 26, 2022 8:32 am
0

Israel Police Seize 100 Grenades, Firearms at Lebanon Border

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers stand guard on the road leading to the Rosh Hanikra border crossing with Lebanon, northern Israel, Oct. 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – Israeli security forces thwarted an attempt on Monday night to smuggle 100 grenades into the country from Lebanon, the Israel Police announced on Tuesday.

The grenades, which were of the fragmentation type, were likely intended for use in terror attacks, according to police.

Israeli military spotters detected suspicious activity near the border fence and alerted a police border patrol unit that was in the area, police said in a statement. During a search of the area, the officers found a bag containing the grenades, as well as a pair of firearms.

The smuggling attempt, along with other recent attempts, bore the hallmark of Hezbollah involvement, police said.

Related coverage

April 26, 2022 2:13 pm
0

Israel Embarks on Nationwide Polio Vaccination Drive Amid Concern of Wider Outbreak

Israel is rolling out a nationwide polio vaccination drive for children aged six weeks to 17 years following an outbreak...

The Lebanese Shi’ite terror group “is working through Israeli criminals to bring weapons into the territory of the State of Israel,” the statement said. “Hezbollah takes care of the acquisition of the weapons, and ensures that some of them will be reserved for terrorist activities. In this way, it tries to build an infrastructure for terror attacks within the state,” it continued.

This was the first time fragmentation grenades had been seized, police noted, adding that they were likely intended for use in crowded civilian areas.

Since the start of the year, Israel has intercepted 148 handguns, 23 assault rifles, and narcotics worth millions of shekels at the country’s borders, according to police figures.

On Monday, the police and the Israeli military announced that they had thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large shipment of weapons into the country from Jordan.

One suspect, a resident of Jericho, was arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.