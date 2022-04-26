Israeli Chocolate-Maker Conducts Massive Recall After Salmonella Scare

JNS.org – The Israeli food company Strauss Group (formerly known as Strauss-Elite) conducted a massive recall of its chocolate products on Monday after announcing that it detected salmonella bacteria on its chocolate-factory production line.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the company has decided to hold a recall of all chocolate products marked ‘best used by,’ according to the following details,” stated the company before listing several specific snacks, including Kif Kef, Taami and Energy chocolate-coated crackers.

Its statement was reposted on Israel’s Ministry of Health website.

The company noted that salmonella can cause intestinal disease marked by fever, diarrhea, vomiting and stomach aches.

“Strauss stresses that with the detection of the problem, the chocolate was banned from consumption, the production of various chocolate products was stopped in the factory, and the goods were blocked from distribution,” said the company.