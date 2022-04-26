White House: US ‘Listening to Israel’s Security Concerns’ About Iran

i24 News – US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Monday with his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, “to discuss a range of regional and global security issues,” the White House said in a statement.

“Sullivan emphasized that the United States is listening to Israel’s concerns about threats to its security, primarily from Iran and Iranian-backed proxies,” the statement said.

The two senior officials agreed to continue coordination through the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group “and strengthen security and diplomatic cooperation wherever possible with other regional partners.”

The White House added, without giving further details, that Sullivan and Hulata also discussed Israel’s relations “with key countries in the Indo-Pacific.”

The war in Ukraine “and the need to continue supporting the Ukrainian partners” were also discussed.

Both advisers “pledged to continue their close coordination on the range of security issues important to the United States and Israel, and look forward to President Biden’s visit to Israel in the coming months,” the White House said.

Their meeting followed a phone call between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday regarding efforts to halt escalating violence in Jerusalem.

“The President took note of ongoing efforts between Israeli and Palestinian officials to lower tensions and ensure a peaceful conclusion to the holy season of Ramadan,” the White House said regarding the meeting.