Wednesday, April 27th | 26 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Stop Relying on Russia, Ukraine Warns Europe After Gas Shutoff

Charlotte, NC University Investigating Series of Swastikas Found in Dorms

In First, International Judo Competition Comes to Israel

Hamas Delegation Arrives in Tehran for Meeting With Iranian Officials

Resolution Backing Israel Boycott Passed by Marquette University Student Gov’t

As Israel Marks Yom HaShoah, PM Bennett Stresses Holocaust as ‘Unprecedented Event in Human History’

Comedy Series About Life of Hasidic Rapper Nissim Black Coming to HBO

Israel, Jordan Expected to Meet Over Temple Mount Tensions

Why Is Netflix Tolerating Jew-Hatred?

The Future of Antisemitism Under a Musk-Led Twitter

April 27, 2022 12:31 pm
0

Comedy Series About Life of Hasidic Rapper Nissim Black Coming to HBO

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Nissim Black. Photo: Yaminhashem / Wikimedia Commons.

HBO Max is developing a comedy series about the life of Nissim Black and his spiritual journey to becoming the world’s first African American Hasidic hip-hop artist, the streaming service said Monday.

“Motherland Bounce,” named after Black’s song of the same name, is being created and written by Moshe Kasher and directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield from “The Gilded Age.”

Born in Seattle, Washington, Black was selling drugs by the time he turned 12 and joined a gang shortly after. He was raised as a Muslim and converted to Christianity when he was young, but after a confrontation with a rival rapper, turned to Orthodox Judaism. He and his wife converted in 2012 and in 2016 they moved to Jerusalem.

Black said on Twitter that he hopes the HBO Max series “brings Joy, and dispels a lot of the misinformation going on out there, with G-d’s help.”

Kasher and Black will executive produce the show with Richardson-Whitfield through her HBO-based Early May Productions and Erwin More. Eric Schulman and Aaron Fogelson will be co-producers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.