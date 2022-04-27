Wednesday, April 27th | 26 Nisan 5782

April 27, 2022 7:56 am
0

German Bundestag President to Tour Yad Vashem, Take Part in Yom Hashoah Events

avatar by JNS.org

Bärbel Bas, president of the German Bundestag. Photo: Sven Teschke/Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – German Bundestag President Bärbel Bas will visit Yad Vashem—the World Holocaust Remembrance Center—in Jerusalem on Wednesday, on the eve of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, which takes place from April 27-28.

She will be accompanied by the Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, said Yad Vashem on Tuesday.

The tour includes the “Flashes of Memory” exhibition and the Museum of Holocaust Art, as well as a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance, according to the statement. They will also visit the Children’s Memorial and sign the Yad Vashem guestbook.

“This is another important expression of the special connection that exists between Israel and Germany, and of the historical responsibility for the Holocaust crimes that Germany has taken on,” Levy said, according to a report by i24News. “I have no doubt that this visit will also help strengthen the connection and parliamentary work between the Knesset and the Bundestag.”

Bas will also be a guest speaker at certain Yom Hashoah ceremonies, becoming the first senior-level German official to take part in the Israeli parliament’s commemoration, noted the report.

