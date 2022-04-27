In First, International Judo Competition Comes to Israel

i24 News – For the first time, the Judo Masters tournament will be held in Israel, scheduled to take place in December this year.

It is one of the most significant judo competitions in the world after the Olympic Games and World Championships. Hundreds of participants are expected to join the competition, including 36 of the best international judokas, Israel Hayom reported.

Judo is one of Israel’s premiere sports, with Israeli athletes having won many accolades; including one of the country’s best judokas Sagi Muki, the winner of the 2019 World Championship.

Two years ago, Israel’s mixed judo team won the bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the second bronze medal for Israeli athletes in the competition.

In judo it is not only important to win a title for prestige, it also impacts the athlete’s international ranking. Winning a gold medal in the Master’s tournament is worth 1,888 points, a silver medal gives 1,260 points, and a bronze medal is worth 900 points, the Israeli daily reported.

The event will be held in Jerusalem from December 19-21.