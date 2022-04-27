Wednesday, April 27th | 26 Nisan 5782

April 27, 2022 3:57 pm
In First, International Judo Competition Comes to Israel

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Sagi Muki, winner of the 2019 World Judo Championship. Photo: Naoki Nishimura / Aflo Sports / Reuters.

i24 News – For the first time, the Judo Masters tournament will be held in Israel, scheduled to take place in December this year.

It is one of the most significant judo competitions in the world after the Olympic Games and World Championships. Hundreds of participants are expected to join the competition, including 36 of the best international judokas, Israel Hayom reported.

Judo is one of Israel’s premiere sports, with Israeli athletes having won many accolades; including one of the country’s best judokas Sagi Muki, the winner of the 2019 World Championship.

Two years ago, Israel’s mixed judo team won the bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the second bronze medal for Israeli athletes in the competition.

April 27, 2022 12:31 pm
Comedy Series About Life of Hasidic Rapper Nissim Black Coming to HBO

In judo it is not only important to win a title for prestige, it also impacts the athlete’s international ranking. Winning a gold medal in the Master’s tournament is worth 1,888 points, a silver medal gives 1,260 points, and a bronze medal is worth 900 points, the Israeli daily reported.

The event will be held in Jerusalem from December 19-21.

