April 27, 2022 6:51 am
0

Israel Convicts Seven Over Wedding Where Murdered Palestinian Baby Was Mocked

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A wedding in Israel, where Jewish extremists celebrated the death of a baby in the Palestinian village of Duma. Photo: Channel 10/Screenshot.

An Israeli court on Wednesday convicted seven people of incitement to violence and terrorism for their role in a 2015 wedding where far-right Jews were videotaped mocking a murdered Palestinian toddler.

One of the accused was also found guilty of supporting a terrorist organization and incitement to racism, a court document said. An eighth defendant was acquitted.

The incitement charges carry a maximum five-year jail term. A sentencing hearing is due in October.

The wedding drew an outcry from both Palestinians and Israelis, coming months after one-year-old Ali Dawabshe and his parents died in an arson attack on their home in the West Bank.

An Israeli court in 2020 convicted a Jewish settler of their murders.

One of those convicted on Wednesday, Dov Morell, said on Twitter: “My deeds do not represent who I am today, and I regret them.” But he added: “I don’t think this constitutes a felony and it looks like I will appeal the conviction.”

There was no immediate comment from the other defendants.

In the video, one dancing celebrant stabbed a picture of the baby while others waved assault rifles, knives and what appeared to be a petrol bomb. Wedding songs contained lyrics such as “the mosque will burn” and “the mosque will explode.”

