April 27, 2022 8:05 am
One Palestinian Said Killed in Firefight During IDF Operation in Jenin

Israeli soldiers run during a raid in Jenin in the West Bank March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman  TPX

JNS.org – One Palestinian was killed in an exchange of fire that broke out in Jenin overnight Tuesday during an Israeli operation in the city, according to Israeli media reports.

The gunman, a resident of the village of Burqin, was buried in the early morning hours, wrapped in a Palestinian Islamic Jihad flag, according to Kan news.

“During … counterterrorism activity in Jenin, dozens of Palestinian rioters … attacked the soldiers. The rioters fired live ammunition at the soldiers and hurled rocks and explosive devices at them, endangering their safety. The soldiers responded with live ammunition,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

During the operations in Jenin, Israeli forces posted a demolition order on the home of Ra’ad Fathi Hazem, who murdered three Israeli civilians and wounded several more in Tel Aviv on April 7.

Israeli forces also arrested three security suspects in the city and in the nearby town of Qabatiya, bringing the total number of suspected terrorists arrested in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday night to 12, according to the military.

There were also exchanges of fire between Palestinian Authority security forces and gunmen in the Jenin Refugee Camp on Wednesday, according to Kan news.

