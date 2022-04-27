Resolution Backing Israel Boycott Passed by Marquette University Student Gov’t

The student government of Marquette University has passed a resolution endorsing the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel, a campus newspaper reported Tuesday.

Launched in 2005, the BDS campaign opposes Zionism and rejects Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish nation-state, seeking to isolate the country with economic, political, and cultural boycotts.

The BDS measure passed unanimously at a Marquette University Student Government (MUSG) meeting on Monday, according the student Marquette Wire news site. The student government president must now sign the resolution for its adoption, the report said.

The MUSG did not immediately return an Algemeiner request for comment and for further details about the resolution.

On Tuesday, the university’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter called the resolution’s passing a “monumental moment.” A separate petition circulated by the group called on supporters to help “get Sabra hummus removed from our campus and divesting funding/partnership from any Israeli companies/organizations.”

Commenting on the news to the Marquette Wire, Marquette University law professor Andrea Schneider called boycotts of Israel “problematic.”

“It ends up targeting and harming exactly the people, Palestinians and more liberal Israelis, [that] you want to help,” Schneider told the outlet, noting that the relocation of a West Bank SodaStream factory, following pressure from BDS activists, led to the loss of jobs for Palestinians.

Asked for comment, a Marquette University spokesperson told The Algemeiner that the school “respects our students’ right to petition and their First Amendment right to freely express their opinions.”

“In alignment with our Catholic, Jesuit mission, Marquette is committed to freedom of expression and open inquiry, deliberation and debate, and we appreciate that Marquette students are engaging in discussion on important global topics,” the spokesperson continued. “While the university is under no obligation to take action based on non-binding student government resolutions, it looks forward to continuing to maintain an open dialogue with MUSG on issues involving our students as we seek a more inclusive and equitable campus community for all.”