Why Is Netflix Tolerating Jew-Hatred?

The tremendous growth that Netflix has achieved in just over two decades has been attributed to a culture that encourages outside-the-box thinking, so as to create “empathy and understanding” through the stories the platform tells.

If so, how is it that a senior executive at the streaming service has been allowed to go on an anti-Israel and anti-Zionist tirade on social media, labeling the Jewish state as “violent, racist, colonial and apartheid,” without being held to account?

According to a report that has to date only appeared in local Israeli media, Hala Gabriel, Production Finance Executive at Netflix, has commented about the “dangers” of supporting Israel, which she says was founded “under the auspice and claim that Russians and Europeans may have had some presence in Palestine thousands of years ago.”

(Capture: Twitter)

In another post written under her Tantura Film Twitter account, Gabriel said: “‘Israel’ was founded on committing genocides and covering them up and twisting the facts. They continue the violation of Palestinian human rights in many forms until today. Amnesty defines Israel as practicing apartheid.”

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.