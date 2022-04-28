Thursday, April 28th | 27 Nisan 5782

April 28, 2022 11:07 am
Iranian Media Outlets Issue New Outburst of Holocaust Denial on Yom HaShoah

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022. President Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

The Iranian regime marked Yom HaShoah on Thursday with a renewed outburst of Holocaust distortion that ranged from outright denial of the Nazi genocide of the Jews to its justification.

In a lengthy interview with state broadcaster Channel 3, Mehdi Taeb — a senior official with a regime-affiliated think tank — lambasted the Jewish people as the “masters of inventing lies,” of which the Holocaust was supposedly one.

“Everything that we have been told was narrated by people who have been accused of telling lies — not just now, but throughout history,” Taeb said, in comments translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

“Who? The same people who claim that they had been burned,” he continued. “They were, and still are, the masters of inventing lies. They are the ones who make these claims. Therefore, the mere claim that Jews were burnt is in doubt.”

Taeb cited the discredited claim made by several Holocaust deniers that the gas chambers in Nazi extermination camps were a fiction. “You claim that six million were burnt. If you wanted to burn 50 people a day in the gas chambers they show, it would take 30 years,” he stated. According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM), 2.7 million Jews perished in gas chambers, with at least another two million murdered during mass shooting operations.

Taeb’s blatant Holocaust denial was matched by an editorial in the official Kayhan newspaper praising Hitler’s hatred of Jews.

“By expelling them from Germany, Hitler showed he was smarter than all current leaders of Europe,” the editorial stated.

Analyzing the editorial on Twitter, Iranian media analyst Arash Azizi commented: “‘Them’ here refers to ‘Zionists’ by which Kayhan clearly means European Jews ‘expelled’ by Hitler (they have to say ‘expelled’ since, as they insist in the same article, ‘the myth of the Holocaust’ didn’t happen).”

