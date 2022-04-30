Saturday, April 30th | 29 Nisan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Arrests After Palestinian Group Claims West Bank Terror Attack

Gunmen Kill Israeli Guard at West Bank Settlement

Israel Has a Drug Problem – and Covid Made an Impact

Turkey, Saudi to Revive Great Economic Potential, Erdogan Says

Ukraine Says Russia Pounding Donbas, Failing to Take Targets

Israeli Man Shot Dead in Suspected Terror Attack in West Bank

Jewish Groups Denounce Endorsement of BDS by Harvard Crimson Student Newspaper

Why Just Remembering the Past Is Not Enough

Did Sanctions Work Against Iran? The New York Times Scratches Its Head, Strokes Its Chin, and Flops Again

University of Liverpool Students Reject Movement to Boycott Israel in Vote

April 30, 2022 8:29 am
0

Gunmen Kill Israeli Guard at West Bank Settlement

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man was fatally shot at the entrance to a settlement in the West Bank late on Friday, Israeli medics said, in what the Israeli military described as an attack by “terrorists.” Photo: Reuters

Two gunmen killed an Israeli guard at the entrance of a settlement in the West Bank, the Israeli army said, and soldiers deployed to a nearby Palestinian town in search of the attackers.

In an apparently unrelated incident soon after the attack in Ariel late on Friday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in the northern West Bank village of Azzun, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Israel’s military said soldiers there shot at suspects who had thrown firebombs at them.

The shooting in Ariel took to 15 the tally of people killed by Arab attackers in Israel and West Bank settlements in recent weeks, Israeli authorities say.

A United Nations agency estimates Israeli forces have killed at least 40 Palestinians since February, when tensions started to rise.

Related coverage

April 30, 2022 8:35 am
0

Arrests After Palestinian Group Claims West Bank Terror Attack

i24 News – Israeli security forces reinforced their presence in the West Bank on Saturday and made arrests after the...

Two gunmen pulled up to a guard booth at the entrance to Ariel, stepped out of their vehicle and shot dead one of the guards before fleeing the scene, the Israeli military said.

Security forces were in pursuit of the gunmen, it said, adding that soldiers were inspecting those entering and exiting the nearby Palestinian town of Salfit.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called the attacks since last month “a new wave of terrorism.”

Hamas, the Islamist group that rules blockaded Gaza, did not claim responsibility for the incident in Ariel but praised the attack, saying it was partly a response to Israeli police raids on Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

The compound, Islam’s third holiest site, sits atop a plateau in the old city. Known to Jews as Temple Mount, it is the holiest site in Judaism and the vestige of two ancient Jewish temples.

There were repeated confrontations at the site this month when Ramadan overlapped with the Jewish celebration of Passover, which brought more Muslim and Jewish visitors to the heavily policed compound.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.