May 2, 2022 11:42 am
Genocidal Leader of Hamas Threatens Jews Worldwide; Human Rights Groups Are Silent

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

People hold Hamas flags as Palestinians gather after performing the last Friday of Ramadan to protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Hamas’ Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar delivered an hour-long speech recently, in which he threatened to attack thousands of synagogues worldwide.

Referring to a large photo of Israeli police responding to riots and attacks at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sinwar said, “Whoever makes the decision to allow this photo to be repeated, the violation of Al-Aqsa — he has decided to allow the violation of thousands of synagogues all across the world.”

The Hamas leader warned that this could happen if Israelis set foot in the Temple Mount on Israel’s Independence Day, or Jerusalem Day. This year, Yom Ha’Atzmaut is celebrated this coming Thursday, May 5. Jerusalem Day is May 29.

So far, no human rights group has shown the slightest concern over the threat. Neither have so-called “experts” on antisemitism Linda Sarsour or Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) or Marc Lamont Hill or Peter Beinart, all who have participated in panels on the topic of antisemitism.

Absurdly, Sinwar also claimed that Hamas is not interested in making this into a religious war. That’s really amusing from an organization whose founding documents are steeped in calls for jihad, who praise “martyrdom operations,” and whose many obituaries are laced with imagery of paradise awaiting their mujahadin (“holy warriors.”)

Notably, Hamas seems slightly embarrassed by this blatant Jew-hatred. While that part of the speech was highlighted in the Hamas-oriented Felesteen newspaper and the Al Qassam website, the Hamas.ps website didn’t transcribe that part — and the Hamas English site didn’t even mention the speech at all as of this writing. But Hezbollah’s Al Manar English news site made that part of the speech its headline:
When those who claim to be human rights activists and who pretend to be dead-set against antisemitism pointedly ignore a direct threat against Jews worldwide by genocidal jihadists, it is difficult to escape the conclusion that they don’t really care about Jews or antisemitism at all.

