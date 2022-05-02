Israel Packs Up Ukraine Field Hospital

JNS.org – After six weeks of operation and 6,000 patients treated, Israel has shut down its field hospital in western Ukraine and returned its medical team to Israel, Israel News Network reported on Friday.

The Kochav Meir (Shining Star) hospital was set up jointly by the Israeli health and foreign ministries, in collaboration with Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center, the Rambam Healthcare Campus and HMO Clalit Health Services.

Situated in the city of Mostyska, the 66-bed hospital was open 24/7 after opening its doors on March 21 and was staffed by more than 60 personnel.

The hospital included an internal medicine ward for adults and children, an emergency room, delivery room and primary care clinic, according to the ministry. It also employed advanced telemedicine technologies spearheaded by Sheba.

In the Israeli Health Ministry’s March 6 announcement of the mission to Ukraine, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz called it “the least we can do to help the Ukrainian people in the face of a brutal Russian invasion.”