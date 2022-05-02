Monday, May 2nd | 1 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

8-Year-Old Israeli Chess Player Displays Flag After Winning European Championship

Hamas Claims Responsibility for Ariel Shooting That Killed Security Guard

Up-and-Coming German Film Star Condemned for Attendance at Antisemitic ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstration

Israeli, Turkish Presidents Share Holiday Greetings on Eid al-Fitr, Independence Day

Israeli Former NBA Player Omri Casspi Announces $50M Investment Fund for Israeli Start-Ups

Genocidal Leader of Hamas Threatens Jews Worldwide; Human Rights Groups Are Silent

Mahmoud Abbas Sends Condolences to Tel Aviv Murderer

Efforts to Boycott Israel Grow on Campus

Israel Blasts ‘Outrageous’ Russian Claim That Hitler Had Jewish Blood: ‘Lowest Level’ of Antisemitism

How the Ukraine War Strengthened America, and Weakened Iran

May 2, 2022 8:00 am
0

McGill Student Union Decides Not to Ratify Palestine Solidarity Measure

avatar by JNS.org

The Arts Building at McGill University. Photo: Edward Bilodeau.

JNS.org – McGill University in Montreal announced on Tuesday that the Student Society at McGill University (SSMU) will not be ratifying the Palestine Solidarity Policy referendum that had been passed in late March.

That resolution, which was heavily anti-Israel, led to protests by Jewish students and alumni, as well as Jewish groups and organizations. McGill officials had threatened to take action against SSMU if it accepted the referendum.

According to a letter sent to students and others at the school by Fabrice Labeau, McGill’s deputy provost for student life and learning, the SSMU board of directors “recognized, through its own independent examination of the policy and possible consequences of its adoption, that the policy was not tenable given SSMU’s duties to all students. I am reassured by the actions of the SSMU board, which are, in my opinion, responsible and appropriate.”

However, Labeau made clear that “activism has a place on our campuses. This includes pro-Palestinian activism.”

“When organizations whose mission is to represent all students within our community take firm stands on divisive issues that go as far as denouncing certain identities, political ideologies, and lived experiences, some students will invariably experience exclusion and alienation,” he wrote. “I have seen and heard time and again how such actions make members of our community legitimately feel singled out, unwelcome, and even, at times, unsafe. This cannot be accepted in a community like ours, committed to respect and inclusion.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.