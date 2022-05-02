Monday, May 2nd | 1 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Russia Forgot World War Two Lessons

BDS Resolution at University of Melbourne Student Union Decried by Australian Jewish Leaders

Israeli Army Places 24,068 Flags on Graves of Fallen Soldiers Ahead of Memorial Day

8-Year-Old Israeli Chess Player Displays Flag After Winning European Championship

Hamas Claims Responsibility for Ariel Shooting That Killed Security Guard

Up-and-Coming German Film Star Condemned for Attendance at Antisemitic ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstration

Israeli, Turkish Presidents Share Holiday Greetings on Eid al-Fitr, Independence Day

Israeli Former NBA Player Omri Casspi Announces $50M Investment Fund for Israeli Start-Ups

Genocidal Leader of Hamas Threatens Jews Worldwide; Human Rights Groups Are Silent

Mahmoud Abbas Sends Condolences to Tel Aviv Murderer

May 2, 2022 8:04 am
0

Report: Mossad Thwarts Iranian Plot to Kill Israeli Diplomat in Istanbul

avatar by JNS.org

This picture, released along with what Israeli media claimed was an audio clip of excerpts from his interrogation in Iran, shows Mansour Rassouli, 52, of Iran, who was reportedly part of an Iranian plot to assassinate an Israeli diplomat in Turkey, along with a U.S. general in Germany and a journalist in France. Photo: Twitter.

JNS.org – Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has thwarted a plot to assassinate an Israeli diplomat in Istanbul, as well as a US general in Germany and a Jewish journalist in France, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Mansour Rassouli confessed to Israeli agents during an interrogation in his home in Iran that he had been tasked with the assassinations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to veteran Israeli journalist Alon Ben-David.

The London-based Iran International reported that Rassouli is a member of the IRGC’s Quds Force’s Unit 840, which is responsible for the planning and execution of overseas operations. Citing a diplomatic source, Iran International initially reported that Rassouli had been detained in Turkey, but Israeli media reports later contradicted this version of events.

An audio clip, ostensibly a part of Rassouli’s interrogation, was released for publication on Saturday. In it, he can be heard stating his name and that of his father, before giving details of the assassination plot, stating that he had “made a mistake” and vowing to take no further steps in connection with it.

Rassouli told his interrogators he had received $150,000 from the IRGC to prepare for the mission, and that he was to receive an additional $1 million after carrying out the assassinations, according to Iran International.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.