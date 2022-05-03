Tuesday, May 3rd | 2 Iyyar 5782

May 3, 2022 9:08 am
Israeli Minister Reveals Classified Information About Soldier Killed in Syria

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

A general view shows the town of Majdal Shams near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev revealed Tuesday the classified location of SSgt. Barak Sharabi’s death in 1984.

In an interview with Kan Radio, Bar-Lev said that Sharabi, a commando in the Seyeret Matkal, died “deep inside Syria.”

The information was revealed as Bar-Lev discussed friends and soldiers under his command killed in action. This comes as Israel prepares for Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks, which starts Tuesday night.

Reports of the slip were initially taken down by the Army Censor, according to The Jerusalem Post; however, they were eventually allowed back on social media.

Bar-Lev was the commanding officer for the Seyeret Matkal during the operation in 1984 in which Sharabi was killed. The unit is one of Israel’s premier special operations forces.

The operation is highly classified, with representatives from the unit usually sitting in on interviews with Sharabi’s family to make sure no secrets were divulged, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Bar-Lev’s office admitted the minister made a mistake and apologized, according to The Post.

