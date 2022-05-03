Tuesday, May 3rd | 2 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In First, Israeli Embassy in UAE Honors Fallen Soldiers, Terror Victims on Memorial Day

Jewish Fraternity Calls on Rutgers to Address ‘Antisemitism Problem’ on Campus

Ukraine’s ‘Finest Hour’: UK’s Johnson Invokes Churchill as He Predicts Russia Will Lose

Tree of Life Synagogue Shares Renovation Plans Three Years After Deadly Antisemitic Attack

Israel’s Memorial Day Starts With Moment of Silence, Western Wall Ceremony

In Somber Memorial Day Speech, Israel’s Bennett Calls National Unity ‘Our Duty Towards the Fallen’

Innoviz Lands $4 Billion Deal With One of the World’s Largest Vehicle Manufacturers

Jewish Women’s Groups Speak Up for Abortion Rights Following Shock Leak of Supreme Court Roe v Wade Opinion

Portland Synagogue Vandalized With Antisemitic ‘Die Juden’ Threat, Fire Marks

Israel Opens Missile-Proof Underground Blood Bank to Safeguard National Reserves

May 3, 2022 8:00 am
0

Jewish Children Targeted in Latest Antisemitic Incidents in United Kingdom

avatar by Faygie Holt / JNS.org

Tower Bridge in London, UK. Photo Credit: Giuseppe Milo, Flickr.

JNS.org – Jewish organizations in the United Kingdom are demanding that police take more action in light of rising antisemitism, particularly the targeting of Jewish children in recent days.

According to a report from the volunteer security group Shomrim, two Jewish girls, ages 12 and 13, were on the way home from school the other day when they were confronted by “five teenagers who held a knife to their faces.”

“This abhorrent attack against religious Jewish adolescent girls is not an isolated incident but part of a trend in the heavily Jewish neighborhood of Stamford Hill, which continues to experience violent antisemitism like New Yorkers are seeing Brooklyn, NY,” a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) told JNS.

This incident came just days after Jewish children at a park were harassed and the peyot (side curls) of an 11-year-old boy were pulled. Police are reportedly looking for three teens in connection with that case, according to a tweet by Shomrim.

Related coverage

May 3, 2022 4:23 pm
0

In First, Israeli Embassy in UAE Honors Fallen Soldiers, Terror Victims on Memorial Day

For the first time, Israel held a ceremony to commemorate its fallen soldiers and victims of terror in an Arab...

Two other 11-year-olds were assaulted on Sunday outside a supermarket in Stamford Hill, according to Shomrim, which tweeted that the kids “were attacked by a group of teens. One victim was punched while the perpetrator laughed and his friends threatened to attack them again.”

Other recent incidents include reports of teens breaking into Jewish homes and stealing merchandise, including an instance where the perpetrators broke into an apartment where a group of children were playing, poured water on them and stole their toys, according to a CAA post on its webpage.

“The authorities in London have yet to take the necessary steps to fight this epidemic,” said the CAA spokesperson. “Crimes must not just be logged but investigated, and culprits must be prosecuted and sentenced with the full force of the law instead of being let off with a slap on the wrist. Until then, antisemites will go on seeing Jews as easy targets and assume that their actions have no consequences. We continue to work with the local Shomrim neighborhood watch group to try to ensure that the criminal justice system holds racist thugs like these to account.”

Last month, the Campaign Against Antisemitism released its “Antisemitism Barometer” that found, among other things, that “65 percent of Jews feel that British law enforcement and courts do not do enough to help stop antisemitic incidents.”

Like much of the globe, antisemitic incidents rose in the United Kingdom from 1,684 in 2020 to 2,255 in 2021, according to the Community Security Trust.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.