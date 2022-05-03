‘May the Fallen’s Memory Be Our Moral Compass’

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Forces soldiers, commanders and officers,

Eighteen-year-old pioneer Moshe Berski came to Israel with his sister in 1913 and joined Kibbutz Degania. He was murdered in 1913 by Arab rioters as he was delivering medications to a fellow kibbutz member.

Degania officials, who had to break the devastating news to his parents in Russia, were taken aback by the response sent by his father: “Dear brethren! What we were afraid of has happened and we are heartbroken. But I believe that your spirit will not fail, and you must not fall back, God forbid. On the contrary! I hope that the memory of my late son will bolster you as you wage this sacred war that is finally bringing our great idea to life, the idea for which my son sacrificed his life.”

Berski was Degania’s first fallen member, and since then, every city nationwide has been riddled with gravestones and national memorials—monuments that remind us of the blood with which we have paid for becoming a safe and secure country.

Related coverage Jews Who Hate Israel Are Teaching Your Children About the Jewish State We all hear about Jewish college students who have become pro-Palestinian. We know about polls showing that younger American Jews...

The nation of Israel has grown in this country, developing this unique country and marking exceptional achievements. But the memory of the fallen is always with us and, as Berski’s father commanded, must be our source of strength.