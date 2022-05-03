Tuesday, May 3rd | 2 Iyyar 5782

May 3, 2022 11:54 am
Portland Synagogue Vandalized With Antisemitic ‘Die Juden’ Threat, Fire Marks

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Portland, Oregon. Photo: Another Believer/Wikimedia Commons.

A antisemitic death threat written in yellow paint was discovered on Monday morning outside Congregation Beth Israel in Portland, Oregon, along with fire burn marks, local media reported.

Staff members of the Reform synagogue in northwest Portland found the phrase “Die Juden” on a wall of the building mere days after Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, according to The Oregonian. “Juden” is the German word for “Jews,” and the congregation’s Rabbi Michael Z. Cahana believes yellow paint was specifically used to reference the yellow stars Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust.

The scorch marks were discovered on a side door to the synagogue and in the entryway, the outlet said.

