Shin Bet Exposes Online Iranian Espionage Drive Targeting Israelis

JNS.org – The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Monday the uncovering of an Iranian espionage network, which it said worked to track down and recruit Israeli civilians for spy missions and to prepare attacks on targets in Israel.

The Iranian operatives used a fictitious Facebook profile called “Sara Puppi,” who presented “herself” as a young Jewish woman with personal and business ties to Israel.

“This fictitious profile gathered thousands of friends over a very short time with most of them from Israel,” Shin Bet said in a statement. After making contact with would-be recruits, the operatives managing the profile moved the conversation to WhatsApp, the investigation found.

“The use of social media networks is a known technique among terror organizations and Iranian intelligence for recruiting and activating Israelis,” said the Shin Bet.

It reported noticing a more intensive level of activity by hostile sources getting in touch with Israelis online, often using cover profiles and false information for recruitment purposes. Shin Bet officials said they had been monitoring the latest activity from its beginning.

