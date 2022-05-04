Wednesday, May 4th | 3 Iyyar 5782

Russia Steps Up Propaganda Offensive Targeting Israel Over Alleged Backing for Ukraine ‘Neo-Nazis’

University of Melbourne Rejects ‘Antisemitic’ BDS Motion Passed by Student Union

Maccabi Tel Aviv Honors Fallen Players, Supporters in Yom HaZikaron Tribute

History of US State Department Shows ‘Jewish White Privilege’ Is a Myth

Auschwitz Survivor Shortlisted for Simon Wiesenthal Prize for Combating Antisemitism, Holocaust Education

Stunning Reversal: How Did the ‘Harvard Crimson’ Come to Support BDS Against Israel?

How Did an Interview Between Mehdi Hasan and Peter Beinart on Ukraine Turn into an Attack on Israel?

WaPo Opinion Piece Decries ‘Anti-Palestinian’ Media, But Gets Every Single Fact Wrong

Hamas Leaders Meet Russian Officials in Moscow: Report

Iran’s Rulers Are Demanding Too Much Even for Biden

May 4, 2022 10:52 am
Hamas Leaders Meet Russian Officials in Moscow: Report

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Gaza’s Hamas Chief Yehya Al-Sinwar talks to media, in Gaza City October 28, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem.

i24 News – On Tuesday night, a delegation of Hamas leaders arrived in Moscow to hold “important” talks with Russian officials, according to the pro-Fatah website Ma’an News.

Among the delegation were Hamas’ Deputy Chairman Mousa Mohammad Abu Marzook, and two other leaders, Fathi Hammad and Hussam Badran.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss the situation in Jerusalem, as clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian worshippers erupted on the Temple Mount during the holy month of Ramadan, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The visit comes weeks after a call between Hamas’ political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during which Haniyeh thanked Moscow for opposing Israeli actions on the Temple Mount.

Lavrov this week sparked new tensions in Israel-Russia relations when he falsely claimed that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler “had Jewish blood.” After widespread condemnation from Israeli leaders, the Russian foreign ministry later accused Jerusalem of supporting “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine.

Muhammad Hamadeh, Hamas’ spokesman for Jerusalem, said on Tuesday that “harming the Al-Aqsa mosque is playing with detonators,” adding that the recent wave of terror attacks in Israel was a “great challenge to the occupation.”

“Al-Qassam Brigades’ (Hamas military wing) announcement of the Salfit operation directly confirms once again that the occupation is tampering with detonators,” Hamadeh stated.

On Monday, Hamas’ military wing claimed responsibility for the killing of a security guard in the Israeli city of Ariel on the West Bank.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that the attack came in response to Israel’s “aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

