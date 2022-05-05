Thursday, May 5th | 4 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Putin Apologizes for Lavrov’s Holocaust Comments, Israeli PM’s Office Says

New York City Buildings Light Up in Blue and White for Israel’s Independence Day

The Long, Disgusting History of the Al-Aqsa Libel

New Book Explores the Genre of Jewish ‘Fantasy’

AP Misrepresents Tel Aviv University Report to Blame Israel for Global Antisemitism Rise

A Question for Time Magazine: Is Supporting Assad, Putin, and Hezbollah ‘Social Justice’?

Stand Up for Israel With Knowledge and Pride

Why Russia Has Once Again Turned on the Jews

Rising Oil Prices Buy Iran Time in Nuclear Talks, Officials Say

Israel to Boost Supervision of Telecom Companies to Stop Hacking Attempts

May 5, 2022 8:10 am
0

Unemployment Rate in Jewish State Hits 50-Year Low

avatar by JNS.org

Traffic on an Israeli highway. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The unemployment rate in Israel dropped to 2.9 percent in the first half of April from 3.7 percent in March.

According to a report in the Israeli business daily Globes, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports a 50-year-low unemployment rate in April with 120,000 job seekers and 150,000 vacancies.

The workforce participation rate fell to 61 percent in the first half of April from 61.3 percent in the second half of March. According to the report, the high number of job openings is likely to lead to higher salaries.

The Bank of Israel projects a 3.5 percent unemployment rate by 2022.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.