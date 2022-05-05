Unemployment Rate in Jewish State Hits 50-Year Low

JNS.org – The unemployment rate in Israel dropped to 2.9 percent in the first half of April from 3.7 percent in March.

According to a report in the Israeli business daily Globes, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports a 50-year-low unemployment rate in April with 120,000 job seekers and 150,000 vacancies.

The workforce participation rate fell to 61 percent in the first half of April from 61.3 percent in the second half of March. According to the report, the high number of job openings is likely to lead to higher salaries.

The Bank of Israel projects a 3.5 percent unemployment rate by 2022.