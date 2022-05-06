Friday, May 6th | 6 Iyyar 5782

May 6, 2022 8:01 am
Gaza-Based Jihadi Clerics Laud Terrorist Attack in Elad

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli security personnel guard the area where at least three people were killed in what police suspect was a Palestinian attack in Elad, on Israeli Independence Day, in Israel, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – Hamas described the terrorist attack in Elad on Thursday evening as heroic, saying it was a response to the crimes committed against the Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque, according to a Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor report distributed by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

“The heroic ‘Elad’ operation represents a severe blow to the occupation [i.e., Israel] and its security system in response to the crimes of the occupation and its incursions into Al-Aqsa mosque,” said Hamas spokesman Abd Al-Latif Al-Qanou.

“Our people will continue their struggle and defense of Al-Aqsa mosque using all means and tools, and its strikes will reach the Zionists and the herds of rapists, wherever they go and settle,” he added.

Jihadi cleric Nail bin Ghazi, who is based in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, published a post on the instant messaging service Telegram praising the attack.

“The lie of the so-called Independence Day of their mutant state has ended with great pain. … By Allah, there is no place for you on a single speck of dust from our stolen country,” he wrote.

Ahmad Qanitah, another Gaza-based jihadi cleric, also encouraged violent resistance to Israel, posting on Telegram: “The occupier wanted this day to be a day of humiliation and oppression for our people and our nation, with their celebrations of the anniversary of occupying Palestine[;] but Allah wanted it to be a day of glory, victory, and prestige for our people and our nation, at the hands of the first servants, with great might.”

