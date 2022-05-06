Saturday, May 7th | 6 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Anti-Israel Motion by University of Sydney Student Gov’t Denounced by Australian Jewish Leaders

Discovery of Climbing Legend’s Antisemitic Views Prompts US Mountaineering Association to Change Award Name

The Harvard Crimson Normalizes Growing Campus Antisemitism 

Jews Against God Becomes a Regular New York Times Feature

Israeli Police: First Victim of Elad Terror Attack Drove Terrorists Into City

‘My Heart Burns’: Thousands Attend Funerals of Three Israeli Fathers Killed in Elad Terror Attack

Israeli Former World Boxing Champion Offered Lessons to Jewish Victims of Brooklyn Antisemitic Attack

Putin to Send ‘Doomsday’ Warning to West at Russia’s WW2 Victory Parade

Respecting Shabbat Is at the Core of Judaism

Snapshot of ‘Miss Palestine’ Reminds How Images Can Distort Reality of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

May 6, 2022 12:10 pm
0

Israeli Former World Boxing Champion Offered Lessons to Jewish Victims of Brooklyn Antisemitic Attack

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Yuri Foreman talking to CUFI Weekly. Photo: Screenshot.

Israel’s first world champion boxer Yuri Foreman invited victims of an antisemitic assault in New York last year to take boxing lessons from him to better defend themselves against future attacks, the athlete told the Christians United For Israel organization in a video released on Thursday.

Foreman, who was born in Belarus but moved to Israel at the age of 10, said he heard on social media about the two Jewish men who in December were assaulted in Brooklyn and called “dirty Jews” because one of them wore a sweatshirt featuring the Israel Defense Forces emblem. The boxer, who now lives in New York and is also an ordained rabbi, said he contacted the two victims and brought them to his gym in Brooklyn, where he offered them “a couple of [boxing] lessons.”

Foreman also commented on the recent spate of attacks against Jews, telling CUFI that antisemitism has “always been [and] it’s always will be, as long as Jews [are] alive. There’s even countries where there’s hardly any Jews living, but yet there are antisemites.”

“Don’t learn something from a [social media] reel, cartoon or comic,” he said, discussing those who express hatred of Israel. “That’s bad. I know a lot of people who learn their news from tweets, or from the cartoons, because that’s where our patience is. They show evil rockets with the Star of David on it and there are little babies there, and it’s emotion[al].”

Related coverage

January 19, 2020 9:43 pm
0

World Boxing Champion Rabbi Teaches Self-Defense to Vulnerable Communities After Wave of Antisemitic Attacks

A former boxing champion who's also been ordained as an Orthodox rabbi is now giving self-defense classes in Brooklyn for...

“In boxing or martial arts, one thing that you have to master is your emotion,” Foreman continued. “If you are getting bullied and you get scared and the fear takes over, then it means that your fear just took advantage of you, actually took over completely.”

Foreman further talked to CUFI about his upbringing in Israel and his boxing career.

Watch CUFI’s full video with the boxer below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.