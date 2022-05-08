Hamas Is Scared Out of Its Wits

JNS.org – Some in Israel have described the events of the past month of Ramadan as “relatively quiet,” and expressed the hope that the upcoming “Nakba day,” when Palestinians commemorate the “catastrophe” of the establishment of the State of Israel, and “Naksa day,” when they mourn the Arab defeat in the 1967 Six-Day War, will be similarly “quiet.”

The description is unfortunate not only because 19 Israelis were killed in a series of terrorist attacks across the country in the past month, but because it reflects the Eastern European shtetl mentality, in which Jews lived in fear that their gentile neighbors might “mark” their holidays by inciting pogroms.

Another often-heard statement is that the confrontations between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian rioters over the past month (and before) have strengthened Hamas, and have even turned the terrorist group into a leading force in the Palestinian arena.

But the reality on the ground is that while Hamas is trying to ride the wave of violence and gain strength from it, it is not responsible for it, nor does it control its intensity and severity. Hamas does not control the Palestinian street, and certainly not the Palestinian Authority. The Palestinian arena, including the Arab Israeli public, is characterized by a lack of leadership, a lack of direction, and internal chaos.

No organization stood behind the past month’s terror attacks, and even the Temple Mount riots, in which several hundred Palestinians participated, failed to garner the support of the majority of the Palestinian public, who chose to stay on the sidelines.