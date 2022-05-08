Two Palestinian Suspects in Elad Terror Attack Captured

Two Palestinians who killed three Israelis in a terrorist attack in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town on Israel’s Independence Day on Thursday were apprehended on Sunday, Israeli security forces said.

“The two terrorists who murdered three Israeli civilians in the deadly attack in the city of Elad have been caught,” Israel’s police, Shin Bet security services and military said in a joint statement.

Israeli forces had mounted an extensive search since the incident, in which two axe-wielding assailants ran through Elad, some nine miles north of Tel Aviv.

The men, identified by Israel as residents of a village near the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank, were captured in a forest near Elad.

Photos of the two, who appeared to be unhurt, and of Israeli security men with guns pointed at their hiding place, were carried by Israeli news websites after they were taken into custody.