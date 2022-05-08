Sunday, May 8th | 7 Iyyar 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israelis Will Need Travel Permits to Visit European States From May 2023

The Ramadan Escalation in Jerusalem

The Speech President Lawrence Bacow of Harvard University Needs to Give

Hamas Is Scared Out of Its Wits

‘New Stage in War on Terrorism’: Palestinians Who Killed Three in Elad Attack Captured After 60-Hour Manhunt

The Apology that Russia Won’t Make

Israel to End Mandatory COVID-19 Tests for Arrivals at Tel Aviv Airport

Syrian President Assad Meets Iranian Leader in Tehran

Two Palestinian Suspects in Elad Terror Attack Captured

Hamas Threatens Suicide Bombings if Israel Attempts to Assassinate Sinwar

May 8, 2022 7:57 am
0

Two Palestinian Suspects in Elad Terror Attack Captured

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Local residents and Israeli security personnel gather in the area where at least three people were killed in what police suspect was a Palestinian attack, on Israeli Independence Day, in Elad, Israel, May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Two Palestinians who killed three Israelis in a terrorist attack in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town on Israel’s Independence Day on Thursday were apprehended on Sunday, Israeli security forces said.

“The two terrorists who murdered three Israeli civilians in the deadly attack in the city of Elad have been caught,” Israel’s police, Shin Bet security services and military said in a joint statement.

Israeli forces had mounted an extensive search since the incident, in which two axe-wielding assailants ran through Elad, some nine miles north of Tel Aviv.

The men, identified by Israel as residents of a village near the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank, were captured in a forest near Elad.

Photos of the two, who appeared to be unhurt, and of Israeli security men with guns pointed at their hiding place, were carried by Israeli news websites after they were taken into custody.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.